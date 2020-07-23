The EU Budget Deal Will Be Discussed In Parliament Today – Here Is What Malta’s MEPs Think About It

The EU budget deal was seen as a huge win for Malta, but it will have to be discussed and voted on in European Parliament before we will be receiving any funds. But what do our MEPs think about the historic deal?

Josianne Cutajar “Worth the wait. It is a historical deal enabling us to continue weathering the economic effects of the pandemic and to grow sustainably. The hundreds of millions to be injected in our already thriving local economy over the coming two years will help our our SMEs and most sensitive sectors to be back in shape quickly.” “It is especially noteworthy that in spite of our unprecedented growth in the past years, Malta remains a net beneficiary.” “Dedicating 10% of such funds to Gozo reflects Government’s prioritisation of the needs and challenges of the sister island.” “The European Parliament will be voting on a joint motion for resolution; as a lawmaker I would like to see the European Parliament have a more impactful role as the only fully elected body by the citizens.”

Alex Agius Saliba “I note with satisfaction the increase in Malta’s allocation on Cohesion and Agriculture funds, which would continue to enable the Government to enhance its infrastructure and increase its expenditure on the environment and our farming industry. As a result of this, I believe that Malta should focus its efforts on these sectors and on greening strategies.” “On a European level, I believe that it is first and foremost important that a political agreement was reached this month, and I look forward to a constructive negotiation with the European Parliament now to ultimately have this deal approved and the funds to start being distributed come next January.” “I fully agree with the way this budget will be financed and although the Parliament is collectively asking for more Own Resources to be introduced, I personally oppose the introduction of new taxes imposed on our citizens and businesses.”

David Casa “With this deal we have shown that Europe can come together to achieve results for citizens, especially given the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.” “However, the hard work starts here, as the we must now take to the European Parliament to achieve the best possible results.” “We must now ensure that there is a cohesive plan for these funds, with a proper plan on expenditure and investment being required right away. This is an opportunity which must not be missed.”

Alfred Sant “I’m not worried at all by the outcome for Malta in the final package agreed this morning. In the circumstances it was as good as the best expectations could be.” “Given the coronavirus epidemic, I believe that urgent and large-scale EU action is required to contain the huge economic crisis, much bigger than in2008-2010, that is likely to result.” “The Commission plan was the least the EU could do; 4/5 days of negotiations have cut that plan down by 22 per cent with regard to the grant tranche in the packet of corona virus recovery instruments and the seven year budget has been trimmed to its least possible.” “The EU needed a shock and awe commitment. Instead it provided a display of carpet trading. I approve the final outcome only because disapproving it would only make matters worse.”

Roberta Metsola “The funds allocated to States, including close to €2 billion for Malta and Gozo, are essential for businesses to get back on their feet, jobs to be saved and created, infrastructure to improve, research and technological investments to be made, new economic spheres to be explored and so much more.” “We have ensured that these are funds tied to both rule of law and climate obligations of States. The EU is not only about funds but about shared values and creating a better future. You now cannot have one without the other.”