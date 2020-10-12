‘The Driver Is Human After All’: Sister Of Gozitan Girl Who Died After 12-Year Coma Speaks Of Forgiveness

Twelve years ago, 15-year old Marla Grech was being dropped off home by her then-boyfriend Jeffrey Vella. It was early in the morning when Vella lost control of his car and proceeded to crash straight into a wall and electricity pole. They both made it out alive – but their lives would never be the same again.

Grech suffered permanent disability and went straight into a 12-year coma which ended with her untimely death last Wednesday.

Lovin Malta spoke to Marla Grech’s sister, Romina, about living through this life-changing experience. This is what she had to say.

“Look – it turned our lives upside down; my mother used to spend entire nights with her so I had to do all the housework, but we always found help, we always stuck together as a family,” Romina said.

“The pain we felt when we found out about the accident was far worse than the pain we felt when she passed away. Nothing can really compare to hearing that your sister will be in a coma for the rest of her life.”

After enduring the hardships of being bed-ridden for year after year, bed sores started to take a toll on Marla.

“The bed causes a lot of complications, and we just didn’t want her to suffer. We did all we could for her, the doctors did all they could for her, we gave her more medicine and she just wasn’t responding,” Romina recalled.

“There were just a lot of complications and ultimately, nothing else could be done.”

News of Marla’s death last week triggered an outpouring of tributes. Her old secondary school, Bishop’s Conservatory, gave some insight into the tragic circumstances of the accident.