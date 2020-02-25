‘The Cab Industry Is Operating Under The Rules Of The Jungle’, eCabs Spokesman Says Following Valletta Meltdown

An executive officer at a popular Maltese cab company has spoken out following Malta’s taxi industry becoming inundated with new service providers with, according to them, very little oversight.

“Unfortunately this is what you get when an industry that should be rigorously regulated ends up operating by the rules of the jungle,” Simon Debono told Lovin Malta.

His comments come after a cab driver was filmed having a meltdown in Valletta after a foreign cab driver had parked illegally and blocked his way in a narrow road before allegedly swearing at him.

The video of the driver, who is not part of the eCabs teams, has since gone viral, and raised questions about the training and regulation that cab drivers on the island are undergoing… if any.

“This is the reality of the current scenario. We simply cannot accept this attitude any longer if we want to have a mobility industry that matches the standard of developed countries,” Debono continued.

“A reform has been in the offing for way too long with hardly any action to date.”

Last September, the government had launched a reform proposal and public consultation for the public service garage sector. Proposals ranged from ensuring all cabs are branded prominently, that passenger safety is given an increased focus, and that customer service is given proper attention.

“Whilst we understand the frustrations of working on the road all too well, this sort of behaviour is unbecoming,” Debono said. We advocate maturity and civility at all times. Had this been one of our team members, he wouldn’t even have had the time to report back to work as he would have been fired on the spot. We rigorously protect our team members from any sort of abuse, but we’ll never tolerate such behaviour.”

What do you think of Malta’s fastly expanding cab industry?