د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘The Cab Industry Is Operating Under The Rules Of The Jungle’, eCabs Spokesman Says Following Valletta Meltdown

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

An executive officer at a popular Maltese cab company has spoken out following Malta’s taxi industry becoming inundated with new service providers with, according to them, very little oversight.

“Unfortunately this is what you get when an industry that should be rigorously regulated ends up operating by the rules of the jungle,” Simon Debono told Lovin Malta.

His comments come after a cab driver was filmed having a meltdown in Valletta after a foreign cab driver had parked illegally and blocked his way in a narrow road before allegedly swearing at him.

The video of the driver, who is not part of the eCabs teams, has since gone viral, and raised questions about the training and regulation that cab drivers on the island are undergoing… if any.

“This is the reality of the current scenario. We simply cannot accept this attitude any longer if we want to have a mobility industry that matches the standard of developed countries,” Debono continued.

“A reform has been in the offing for way too long with hardly any action to date.”

Last September, the government had launched a reform proposal and public consultation for the public service garage sector. Proposals ranged from ensuring all cabs are branded prominently, that passenger safety is given an increased focus, and that customer service is given proper attention.

“Whilst we understand the frustrations of working on the road all too well, this sort of behaviour is unbecoming,” Debono said. We advocate maturity and civility at all times. Had this been one of our team members, he wouldn’t even have had the time to report back to work as he would have been fired on the spot. We rigorously protect our team members from any sort of abuse, but we’ll never tolerate such behaviour.”

What do you think of Malta’s fastly expanding cab industry?

READ NEXT: Maltese Wholesalers Are Running Out Of Dust Masks As Coronavirus Fears Reach New Heights

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK