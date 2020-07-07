د . إAEDSRر . س

The Best In Europe? Malta Tops EU With Lowest Number Of Active COVID-19 Cases

Malta has the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in the European Union, according to an analysis by Times of Malta.

The analysis indicates that Malta has just 12 cases per 500,000 population, followed by Estonia with 19 and Finland with 20. 

On the other hand, Belgium has emerged as the country with the highest rate of active cases with 1,516 per 500,000 population. 

According to the analysis, Malta is also among the top in the world for the number of tests carried out with 102,394 swab tests carried out thus far.

The good news comes after Malta logged zero new cases for the third consecutive day and a week after the island lifted its public health emergency and opened its ports to travel. 

As it stands, Malta has a total of 11 active cases on the island. The country has been praised time and time again, by various international organisations, for its handling of the pandemic which has caused nine deaths so far.

Comments
