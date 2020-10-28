‘The Battle Finally Ended’: Grieving Daughter Pens Touching Tribute To Beloved Maltese Actress

Margaret Agius was a key-player in the local theatre and TV scene, taking on lead roles in series like ‘Ċirkostanzi’, ‘Ħażen u Mrar’, and ‘Tereża’.

Greta Agius took to Facebook to post an emotional tribute to her late mother, Margaret Agius, a locally-renowned actress who just lost her battle with breast cancer.

“Last night the ‘battle’ finally ended and you became an angel. You will remain a breast cancer warrior to me. Despite the difficult and tiring battle, you fought until your last breath,” Greta wrote.

“You are a survivor who spent the last years of the illness being there for us no matter what, persevering in what you loved doing, be it acting, filming, traveling, publishing a book, and building memories for your loved ones – even when you were too sick to do so.”

Agius kicked off her acting career back in 1969, when she was chosen to present ‘Orkestra Malta Żagħżugħa’. She went on to pursue her studies in drama and even obtained a diploma from the Manoel Theatre Academy of Dramatic Art.

“Mum, I will miss your great sense of determination and perseverance in the toughest of times, and most importantly, your beautiful soul,” Greta wrote.

“I will always remember you by what you lived by: unconditional love, empathy, sense of adventure, and fighting for what you believe in. You have been a true inspiration in what you have achieved, but most importantly thank you for being there for us no matter what.”

Agius also wrote and directed a number of PBS TV series – namely ‘Nibqgħu Hekk’ and ‘L-Aġenzija’.

“Our life without you is unimaginable, the void immense and the boys will utterly miss their ‘Nanna Mag’ who they adored. But I know that the ‘battle’ is now over and you can finally rest and be at peace,” Greta concluded.

“Look after us mum, our dear angel.”

RIP Margaret