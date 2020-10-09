د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The American University Of Malta Is Offering Full Scholarships For E-Sport Pros

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Ever dreamt of studying business or engineering at an American University but could never afford it? Well, if you’re a gamer, you might be able to study for free.

That’s right. If you’re a seasoned e-sports player and can prove it, the American University of Malta will give you a fully-paid scholarship to stay on one of their programmes. Insane right?

For those who don’t know, e-sports is competitive online gaming. It’s a billion-dollar industry with over 300 million fans of the sport, mostly from North America, South Korea and China.

With AUM Esports, students can study on any of their undergraduate or graduate programmes, which includes graphic design, game development, engineering and business all while training alongside other e-sport pros to develop their gaming careers.

Their website encourages competitive people who want to be in the e-sports industry as a broadcast engineer, analyst, coach, manager or player to apply.

You’ll even get to compete in tournaments of Fortnite, Valorante, League of Legends or Fifa 20.

Think you’re up for the e-challenge? Be sure to apply for next year’s admissions round and get the chance to study tuition-free in Birgu.

Tag someone who should apply

READ NEXT: WATCH: Police Called To Disperse Rowdy Group In San Ġwann Residential Area

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK