The American University Of Malta Is Offering Full Scholarships For E-Sport Pros

Ever dreamt of studying business or engineering at an American University but could never afford it? Well, if you’re a gamer, you might be able to study for free.

That’s right. If you’re a seasoned e-sports player and can prove it, the American University of Malta will give you a fully-paid scholarship to stay on one of their programmes. Insane right?

For those who don’t know, e-sports is competitive online gaming. It’s a billion-dollar industry with over 300 million fans of the sport, mostly from North America, South Korea and China.

With AUM Esports, students can study on any of their undergraduate or graduate programmes, which includes graphic design, game development, engineering and business all while training alongside other e-sport pros to develop their gaming careers.

Their website encourages competitive people who want to be in the e-sports industry as a broadcast engineer, analyst, coach, manager or player to apply.

You’ll even get to compete in tournaments of Fortnite, Valorante, League of Legends or Fifa 20.

Think you’re up for the e-challenge? Be sure to apply for next year’s admissions round and get the chance to study tuition-free in Birgu.

