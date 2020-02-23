‘Thank You Malta!’ Inspirational 10-Year-Old Athlete Jake Vella Sends His Love As He Wins The People’s Choice Award

Jake Vella, the incredible 10-year-old Maltese athlete who is literally running to save his life, has won the Sports Malta People’s Choice Award by popular vote. “Thanks to all the people who voted for me for the People’s Choice Award,” Jake said this morning after his big win. He went on to thank his sponsors and his coaches Fabio Spiteri And Marthese Fava.

Jake wasn’t able to make the awards event after having to enter the ITU in Mater Dei as his battle with the ultra-rare ROHHAD syndrome continued. However, he has since been moved to the children’s ward in Mater Dei where he sent his message of thanks and appreciation to all of those who supported and voted for him.

Jake Vella with coach Fabio Spiteri

Jake’s condition makes it incredibly hard for him to lose weight – even though he does more exercise than most of us. Just last September, Jake swam the 1.7 kilometres between St Paul’s Island and St Paul’s Bay for charity. And as a Triathalon athlete, Jake regularly goes the distance and works super hard to keep fit and strong.

Jake working hard at the gym

His work and dedication have now been officially recognised during the 60th edition of the Sport Malta Awards – and deservedly so!

Jake and his mother Josie