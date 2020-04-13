‘Thank You For Your Sterling Work’: €60,000 Worth Of Protective Gear Donated To Medical Front Liners By Maltese Building Materials Company

د . إAEDSRر . س

At least €60,000 worth of protective gear has been donated to Malta’s healthcare professionals and front liners after a Maltese company donated a series of materials.

Tessera Co Ltd and Fischer, who import and distribute building materials, tools and personal protective equipment (PPE) donated the gear to Malta’s health authorities and civil protection department.

The donation will be put to good use as Malta’s front liners fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus which has struck the island.

“At times like these, we all feel the need to do what we can. We take pride in being able to donate this equipment and to assist Malta’s efforts in this battle against COVID-19,” Charles Mifsud, the director of Tessera, said alongside the donation.

“Special thanks also go to our front liners; the doctors, nurses and everyone within the health system, as well as civil protection personnel, police officers and the army, all of whom are doing sterling work. We shall never be able to thank you enough.”

Their donation comes as various Maltese retailers, hoteliers and establishments roll out inspirational community initiatives and donations as Malta stands strong in its battle against the COVID-19 virus.

