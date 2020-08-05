‘Thank You For The Prayers’: Bormla Collapse Victim Posts Positive Message With Son From Hospital Bed
A Valletta father-of-two that was left seriously injured after a Bormla wall collapsed on him has posted a positive message as he recovers.
Johann Ellul and his son, Kieran, shared a photo from Johann’s recovery bed, in a post that’s been uploaded by Social Channel.
“From the bottom of our hearts we’d like to thank the thousands of people that got together with us to pray for Johann Ellul,” the page said. “Your prayers have been delivered – keep praying so that he keeps getting better.”
Kieran himself said “thanks to all you guys my dad is doing well”.
Johann’s family, friends and loved ones had taken to social media calling for prayers and support for Johann as he battled his life-threatening injuries including damage to his legs, lower body and even torso.
Johann was left semi-buried under rubble after a wall collapsed on a site he was working on. Another man, a 32-year-old from Gambia named Sarjo Konteh, died as a result of the collapse.