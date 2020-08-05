‘Thank You For The Prayers’: Bormla Collapse Victim Posts Positive Message With Son From Hospital Bed

A Valletta father-of-two that was left seriously injured after a Bormla wall collapsed on him has posted a positive message as he recovers.

Johann Ellul and his son, Kieran, shared a photo from Johann’s recovery bed, in a post that’s been uploaded by Social Channel.

“From the bottom of our hearts we’d like to thank the thousands of people that got together with us to pray for Johann Ellul,” the page said. “Your prayers have been delivered – keep praying so that he keeps getting better.”