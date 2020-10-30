‘Thank God For The Police’: Maltese Woman Speaks Out After Footage Of Driver Crashing Into Her Parked Car Goes Viral

Danika Aquilina and her sister were picking up their children from school in Għargħur when a car casually crashed into the rear of her vehicle. Before she knew it, she was watching a woman repeatedly drive into her as a police officer attempted to regain control of the situation.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Aquilina explained how she and her sister were suddenly faced with a “rude” woman who began arguing with them after crashing into her car. “We really are not aggressive people, but she started it and it was as though she wanted to fight – she was the aggressor, she even slapped my sister on the leg while making fun of her weight,” she said. In a video that was uploaded to Facebook showing the incident, the woman can be seen repeatedly driving into Aquilina’s car as she, her sister and a police officer try to stop the driver. Eventually, the police officer tells her to get out of the car and reverses it himself. As he’s doing this, the driver begins escalating the situation by shouting at Aquilina and even slapping her sister’s leg.