‘Thank God For The Police’: Maltese Woman Speaks Out After Footage Of Driver Crashing Into Her Parked Car Goes Viral
Danika Aquilina and her sister were picking up their children from school in Għargħur when a car casually crashed into the rear of her vehicle.
Before she knew it, she was watching a woman repeatedly drive into her as a police officer attempted to regain control of the situation.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Aquilina explained how she and her sister were suddenly faced with a “rude” woman who began arguing with them after crashing into her car.
“We really are not aggressive people, but she started it and it was as though she wanted to fight – she was the aggressor, she even slapped my sister on the leg while making fun of her weight,” she said.
In a video that was uploaded to Facebook showing the incident, the woman can be seen repeatedly driving into Aquilina’s car as she, her sister and a police officer try to stop the driver. Eventually, the police officer tells her to get out of the car and reverses it himself. As he’s doing this, the driver begins escalating the situation by shouting at Aquilina and even slapping her sister’s leg.
It then turned out that the driver, who was foreign, did not have insurance or a license, Aquilina said. She also allegedly tried to tell the police officer that the damage on Aquilina’s car was already there.
“She was shouting at us and saying ‘you Maltese all drama’,” Aquilina said.
“We were quiet and she just kept going! It got to the point that the police officer even told her to stop talking”.
Aquilina was especially frustrated that her sister got dragged into it, with the woman allegedly making fun of her size.
“My sister is quiet, she doesn’t like these kind of things at all, but obviously she was hurt,” Aquilina explained. “After it was all done, she gave the police officer some hand sanitiser because she was worried about COVID-19.”
Aquilina wanted to thank the police officer who stopped to help them and take their details and do the paperwork.
“Thank God for him, honestly, thank God we found him and he helped us,” she said.
Since the incident, which happened yesterday, Aquilina said a kind soul had helped her fix her bumper – but she urged drivers to be more respectful and kind to each other.
“It’s just not right, you try to speak to someone respectfully and they end up trying to make a fool out of you,” she ended.