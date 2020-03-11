Thailand Suspends Visa On Arrival For Malta And 17 Other Countries

Thailand has suspended visa on arrival for visitors from 18 countries, including Malta, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Thai Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda confirmed that travellers from these countries must now apply for a visa at a Thai embassy or consulate and travel with a medical certificate to prove they aren’t infected with the virus, The Bangkok Post has reported.

Besides Malta, the countries affected are Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.

Meanwhile, visa exemption will be cancelled for travellers from South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong, all considered countries at high-risk of the coronavirus.