Testing Underway To Determine Maltese Population’s Antibody Response To COVID-19

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed that authorities are conducting tests to gain a clearer picture of Malta’s antibody response to the COVID-19 virus.

Mater Dei’s laboratories are conducting various tests on positive cases as well as random samples of blood to determine how much of the population has actually been affected by the virus.

This comes after France discovered a swab test from November that was positive, indicating that the virus hit Europe before the outbreak at the end of January.

In terms of antibody tests, Gauci said current testing kits on the market are not reliable enough as of yet.

“The most important thing is that we focus on the situation now,” she said.

There were two new cases of COVID-19 announced today, with six recoveries. The total amount of active cases continues to decline as the total number stands at 68.

Health authorities continue on their strategy of mass testing with over 39,366 tests carried out on the islands so far.

The Superintendent continued to urge the public to follow health directives to keep the situation under control and give the authorities the necessary breathing space to allow them to gradually ease lockdown measures.

Tag someone who needs to now this