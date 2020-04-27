Testing At Ħal Far Open Centre Increases Significantly After No New Cases Discovered In Over A Week

Testing within the Ħal Far Open Centre has increased significantly after no new COVID-19 cases were identified over the past week, the Ministry for Home Affairs has told Lovin Malta.

Photos sent to the newsroom shows residents lining up to get their test for COVID-19.

The drive to increase testing reflects government policy elsewhere. With the number of active patients and new cases dropping all over Malta, authorities have already begun opportunistic testing of vulnerable groups and potentially asymptomatic people.

Before last weekend, authorities were testing around 20 people every day with Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirming that authorities were testing the centre section by section. A total of 389 tests have so far been conducted, most of which were random, with 43 residents testing positive.

Daily random swab tests started following the discovery of the first COVID-19 positive patient. The Ministry did not provide an exact figure for the number of tests currently being conducted, explaining that it is decided upon on the day by health authorities following discussions with the Malta Red Cross, who have two centres at the facility.