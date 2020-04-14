‘Terrified’ Overcrowded Ħal Far Centre Residents Are Living In Constant Fear Over COVID-19 Outbreak And Weak Preventative Measures

Imagine living in an overcrowded and enclosed space knowing that the COVID-19 coronavirus could be a few metres away from you. It’s the everyday reality of residents at the Ħal Far Open Centre, who are growing more and more terrified of contracting the virus. “I’m terrified of catching it. I can’t stop thinking about it. I’m losing my mind,” one resident told Lovin Malta. There have been 26 confirmed patients within the Ħal Far Open Centre so far, most of whom were only uncovered after random testing. The centre has been placed in quarantine, but basic preventative measures imposed on the public are failing to be followed within its walls. Authorities have played down concerns of a potentially catastrophic outbreak in the centre, with Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci hoping that the “young and strong” population won’t get major complications. Photos taken today show how large groups of people still occupy the centre’s very limited public spaces. A leaflet has been handed out to residents detailing basic social distancing measures. However, with over 1,000 people living in close proximity, they are simply impossible to follow. “We are still sharing everything. How can I keep two metres apart from someone when we are eight of us in a container?” he asked. Lovin Malta previously detailed similar issues a week ago, when there were just eight cases.

Communal bathrooms, which are used by the entire population, are in an abysmal state with moss and seemingly entire ecosystems forming. Going to wash could be all it takes to contract the virus. “We’ve been told not to use the bathroom at the same time. But how is that possible when there are tonnes of us using the same one?” he said. “We know that the measures aren’t to help us. Look outside, why is there the army instead of the police?” he continued.