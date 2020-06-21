Tensions Erupt In PN Parliamentary Group Meeting After MPs Demand Adrian Delia’s Resignation

Tensions have erupted in a Nationalist Party parliamentary group meeting this morning after MPs called on Leader Adrian Delia to resign.

An urgent meeting was called this morning with Delia once again under pressure following claims of a €250,000 deal with main suspect in Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination Yorgen Fenech to ensure MEP David Casa was not elected, and another poor performance in a Times of Malta survey.

The survey put the Labour Party ahead of the PN by 23%. However, 37% did say they did not know who they would for while a further 10% said they would not vote. Despite the number of people who said ‘I don’t know’, the results follow a continued pattern of Delia’s abysmal performance in the polls.

Sources told Lovin Malta that a shouting match erupted in the meeting after one MP suggested Delia should resign and told him that the “writing was on the wall”.

Police are investigating the Fenech claim. The PN has denied ever receiving any kind of offer or payment to undermine any of its candidates in an election, while Delia has filed an affidavit to deny this.

Delia has faced multiple challenges since being elected leader and even survived a confidence vote following a poor result in the European and Local Council election.

