‘Tens Of Thousands’ Stolen In Traffic Officers’ Overtime Racket That Involves Up To 35 People, Some In High Positions

Close to 35 traffic police officers could have made off with tens of thousands of euros in an alleged major racket surrounding their overtime, sources close to the investigation have confirmed with Lovin Malta.

People holding high positions within the police force could be arrested in connection with the case. However, sources were reluctant to give specific details on individuals until they’re charged in court.

“It’s well into the tens of thousands and involves between 30 to 35 people,” sources said.

Earlier today, Times of Malta reported that several members of the corps had been claiming overtime for jobs they never reported for or carried out. The alleged racket was in operation for several months.

Sources explained that the investigation into the racket kicked off last December after a whistleblower handed a handwritten letter to then-Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia.

An internal affairs investigation was immediately launched, with records unveiling a potential case of fraud within the department. The Economic Crimes Unit was then called in to handle the investigations.

Investigations, sources said, proved to be an arduous task, with officers spending hours sifting through records.

The case is highly sensitive. A month ago, Prime Minister Robert Abela removed two of his police security details (who were part of the previous administration) after hearing they could have breached the confidentiality of the whistleblower’s identity.

Meanwhile, there are fears that the arrests could create logistical issues for the police force. However, they have since released a statement revealing a contingency plan has been put into place to ensure that Malta’s roads remain overseen

Anyone who has any information in relation to these cases is urged to contact the police in a confidential manner on 2294 2201 or via e-mail at internalaffairs.police@gov.mt.

