Ten New COVID-19 Patients In Malta As Active Cases Rise To 150

There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta with zero new recoveries.

Six of the new cases form part of the St. Venera feast cluster while the rest are sporadic, the saħħa page said.

The remaining three cases were sporadic.

There are no new recoveries meaning that Malta’s total active cases have risen to 150. The figures now also take into consideration the irregular migrant count.

“Almost all of today’s cases did not attend work while symptomatic,” health authorities said.

Malta has introduced a new set of measures in light of the surge in cases including limiting the number of people who can attend events depending on the size of the venue.

Events will be limited to one person for every four square metres of venue space.

No more than ten people can gather together at one time and organisers will be obliged to gather their guests’ contact numbers for potential contact tracing. No permits will be issued for festa marches.

Events with 100 people or more will have to conduct an entire risk assessment. If the risk is deemed to be too high, permits won’t be given.

