د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Ten New COVID-19 Patients In Malta As Active Cases Rise To 150

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta with zero new recoveries.

Six of the new cases form part of the St. Venera feast cluster while the rest are sporadic, the saħħa page said.

The remaining three cases were sporadic.

There are no new recoveries meaning that Malta’s total active cases have risen to 150. The figures now also take into consideration the irregular migrant count.

“Almost all of today’s cases did not attend work while symptomatic,” health authorities said.

Malta has introduced a new set of measures in light of the surge in cases including limiting the number of people who can attend events depending on the size of the venue.

Events will be limited to one person for every four square metres of venue space.

No more than ten people can gather together at one time and organisers will be obliged to gather their guests’ contact numbers for potential contact tracing. No permits will be issued for festa marches.

Events with 100 people or more will have to conduct an entire risk assessment. If the risk is deemed to be too high, permits won’t be given.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: No Arrests Made For Bormla Worker Death, Police Force Confirms

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK