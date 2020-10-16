د . إAEDSRر . س

Teenager Fighting For His Life After Late Night Siġġiewi Traffic Accident

An 18-year-old man from Ħamrun has been left fighting for his life after a car he was riding in crashed into a wall in Siġġiewi last night.

At around 11:45pm last night, a 23-year-old man from San Ġwann was driving along Triq il-Wied when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall.

Although the driver escaped unscathed, his three passengers, the 18-year-old as well as a 21-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ and a 22-year-old woman from Attard, were all hospitalised.

The 18-year-old is believed to have suffered the worst injuries out of the three.

