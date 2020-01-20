Teenage Maltese Cashier Left In Shock After Armed And Hooded Man Robs Gżira Convenience Store

A young Maltese cashier had to be treated for shock after being held up in shocking robbery in his place of work in Gżira last night.

The 18-year-old cashier, from Gżira, works at the Convenience Store in Triq Nazju Ellul in Gżira and was left uninjured, but very shaken, after a man covering his face and armed with a knife entered the store and demanded money from the till.

The robbery occurred at 9:30 pm last night.

The thief successfully got away with an undisclosed amount of money, while the youth was given medical assistance on the spot after emergency services responded.

A number of robberies and criminal acts involving hooded persons have been occurring in the Gżira and Ta’ Xbiex area over the last few months.

Just last December, a 35-year-old woman from Raħal Ġdid was walking down the street when she came under attack from two hooded figures who were attempting to steal her handbag.

According to the police, the woman cried out for help while being punched in the face by one of the hooded men. A passerby came to her rescue, causing the men to flee the scene empty-handed. The woman was later treated for her injuries at a health centre.

Another attempted robbery happened shortly afterwards when a hooded man armed with a knife entered a shop on the same street and demanded money from the 43-year-old cashier.

Similar to last night’s incident, no one was hurt, though the hooded figure did successfully flee the scene with some money.

