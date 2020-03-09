Teen Activist Eve Borg Bonello Calls Out Malta’s Rampant Misogyny After Women’s Day March

Teenage activist Eve Borg Bonello has spoken out about “ignorant sexism, disgusting misogyny and rape culture in Malta.

In a Facebook post, the anti-corruption activist referred to derogatory comments left on a MaltaToday article regarding the march in Valletta for International Women’s Day.

It’s literally disgusting how these men could confidently type out how sexism doesn’t exist in Malta, while actively being misogynistic themselves” she wrote.

“Women are constantly seen as the second sex, she continued, “with their value measured by their marital status, offspring or objectified endlessly beyond even being considered a person.”