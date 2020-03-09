Teen Activist Eve Borg Bonello Calls Out Malta’s Rampant Misogyny After Women’s Day March

د . إAEDSRر . س

Teenage activist Eve Borg Bonello has spoken out about “ignorant sexism, disgusting misogyny and rape culture in Malta.

In a Facebook post, the anti-corruption activist referred to derogatory comments left on a MaltaToday article regarding the march in Valletta for International Women’s Day.

It’s literally disgusting how these men could confidently type out how sexism doesn’t exist in Malta, while actively being misogynistic themselves” she wrote.

“Women are constantly seen as the second sex, she continued, “with their value measured by their marital status, offspring or objectified endlessly beyond even being considered a person.”

Borg Bonello also shared comments found under another article, this time by  TVM. The piece addressed the attempted sexual assault of a women in Paceville.

 

The accused has since been released on conditional bail, after pleading not guilty to carrying out an act of a sexual nature on  36-year-old Maria Jesus Santos Ferrante, a Spanish national, without her consent.

One comment under the article read, “better to touch her than to hit her with a knife”.

“People shamelessly saying that she deserved it or that it’s normal. I’d say “how would you feel if it were your daughter” but that implies that you could only have empathy towards a woman if she ‘belongs to you” she added.

What do you think about the comments?

