Teachers’ Union Director Fighting For Her Life After Getting Run Over In Naxxar

Rita Catania, a director of the Union of Professional Educators, is in danger of dying after she was run over in Naxxar last week.

Catania, 57, was run over by a woman driving a Toyota Yaris in an indoor parking space in Triq il-Bużjett on 29th September.

Yesterday, the UPE announced that their executive member had suffered significant head and brain injuries and is still unconscious.

“How the situation is going to evolve and the if, or when, of her recovery is as yet unknown,” it said.

“The union will keep its members updated on the progress of Rita’s condition.”

“The family regrets not being able to be in touch with all who have been calling, and the many more who are likely to be attempting to make contact. The family, and the UPE, however, will truly appreciate your keeping Rita in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Get well soon Rita