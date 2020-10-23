Teacher And PN Councillor Makes Case For Why Malta Should Keep Schools Open

PN Birkirkara councillor and teacher Justin Schembri has urged the authorities to keep schools physically open and not return to online learning unless as an absolute last resort.

“The main argument should be that schools must be the last to close down and the first to reopen,” Schembri wrote in a recent article in the PN’s paper In-Nazzjon.

“I will stand by that argument even though many disagree.”

Quoting a recent OECD report which warned that children’s education suffered when schools closed down earlier this year, he said the period of fully online learning made people truly appreciate the benefits of physical learning.

“Opening schools has an enormous potential in developing essential skills in children, not only on an individual level but in the sense of a society and an entire generation. The lack of learning during the pandemic, along with the lack of educational opportunities, would have led to a significant decline in future economic growth and productivity had schools not opened.”