Tea Rooms, Public Bathrooms And A Subway: Bieb Il-Bombi Is About To Get A Massive Facelift

The area around Bieb il-Bombi is getting a green makeover along with added facilities as the four bus stops there are given a modern facelift.

The four stops there, which are the most-used stops in Malta, will be getting new bike racks, public bathrooms, and even a tea room for waiting commuters to use.

“Infrastructure Malta is announcing a project that will give a better and more secure environment to hundreds of people who wait for the bus there every day. We will be building this new subway that will be accessible to everyone, with stairs and lifts to cross from one side to another without delay nor danger,” Minister Ian Borg said today.