Taxpayers To Give NET And ONE A Further €270,000 In COVID-19 State Aid

Political party media are set to receive a further €270,000 in COVID-19 state aid in the coming months, a figure that excludes revenue from government advertising.

ONE and NET, the propaganda arms of PL and PN, have already received €360,000 in state aid between March and June, and Malta Enterprise has now confirmed with Lovin Malta that its aid package for media houses will be extended till September.

TV media providers are entitled to up to €45,000 a month in state aid, which means ONE and NET will receive a combined total of €630,000, by the end of September.

However, only media houses which employ at least four full-time journalists are eligible for this aid, which means the only TV providers who are benefiting from it are TVM, the state’s own broadcaster, and the political party media stations.

Smash, F Living and Xejk, three small but independently owned TV stations, have all confirmed that they haven’t benefitted from this aid package and weren’t even informed of it.