Take The Test: You Can Now Assess COVID-19 Symptoms On Government App

You can now check for COVID-19 symptoms on a government web-app, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Go to the www.covid19check.gov.mt web app and you’ll be able to assess your risk for COVID-19.  It is accessible from anywhere and optimised for multiple devices, from your web browser to your smartphone.

The app provides tailor-made guidance to help you navigate through COVID-19 uncertainty.  Full user privacy is maintained at all times, and data is not used to track or identify users.

The app also provides personal answers on what the user should do.

