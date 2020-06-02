TACA Construction Workers On Fortina Site Have Not Been Paid In Months

Workers at TACA Construction, a Turkish company brought over to work on the Fortina project in Sliema, have received no payments over the past five months.

“We are given a bed to sleep in and food to eat, but it sucks. They are giving us no money. They say they have no money. They are not interested in us,” workers who spoke to Malta Today said.

With poor living conditions and a lack of cleanliness, workers even said that it would be better to get paid and make their way back home.

Fortina has since come out to clarify that it is TACA construction who are failing to pay the workers, not Fortina. Around 80 people currently work on the site and have been in Malta since November 2019.

“Fortina Contracting Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Fortina Investments, has honoured and is in line with all its financial obligations to Taca Construction for the approved civil works undertaken on the development to date, and is very disappointed that the Turkish company has allegedly not paid its workers the wages that are due to them.”

“Fortina is treating this situation with utmost seriousness and is doing everything it can to ensure workers’ rights are safeguarded,” the group said in a statement.

