Ta’ Qali Stabbing Aggressor Found Injured And Hiding In Attard Apartment Block

Police have found the aggressor of last night’s Ta’ Qali stabbing hiding inside a common area of a block of apartments in Attard.

The man, who has been identified as a 36-year old man residing in Attard, sustained injuries in his legs as a result of his alleged act of aggression.

The authorities were informed of the incident at 11.15pm last night after an off-duty policeman came across the victim. The perpetrator has since been taken into lock-up at the Floriana police station for further questioning.

The stabbing victim has been identified as a 57-year old Bulgarian man.

After being rushed to Mater Dei, it was certified that he is suffering from serious injuries.

Investigations are currently underway to understand the motive behind this act of aggression.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella ordered an inquiry into this case and has appointed a number of experts to assist her.

What do you make of this?