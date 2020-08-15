Ta’ Qali Stabber Charged With Attempted Murder Of 57-Year-Old Bulgarian Man

A 36-year-old man accused of stabbing another man in Ta’ Qali will remain in police custody for the time being.

Elliot Paul Busuttil was apprehended by the police yesterday after stabbing a 57-year-old Bulgarian man in Ta’ Qali late Thursday night.

He was discovered hiding inside a common area of a block of apartments in Attard with injuries to his leg.

Busuttil appeared in court earlier today where he was charged with attempted murder. His defence appealed to the prosecution for cooperation so that the alleged victim may appear at the next hearing.

According to Inspector Keith Arnaud, the Bulgarian man is recovering in hospital.

In the meantime, Busuttil will remain in police custody.

