Syrian Man Wanted Over European Human Trafficking Charges Arrested In Malta

The Maltese Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a 48-year-old Syrian man who was wanted on a European Arrest Warrant.

The warrant, which was issued by Hungary, indicates that the man is wanted over human trafficking charges as well as the facilitating of illegal residence permits.

However, it is being alleged that the man had previously faced similar charges in another European country and had still obtained refugee status in Malta.

“This person was investigated over similar accusations in Austria, and sentenced to three years there,” a source familiar with the case told Lovin Malta.

“This is a particular case where a person who entered our country and was given refugee status under Maltese law is allegedly involved in these type of crimes that are continuously adding pressure to our country,” they continued.

The migration crisis has seen countless people fleeing warzones in the Middle East and Africa, with many attempting to come to Europe via any means necessary.

Many of these vulnerable migrants can find themselves falling into abusive hands with the sole aim of extracting as much money as they can from the migrants.

Malta has found itself at the forefront of this crisis, with many vessels filled with fleeing migrants finding themselves in Maltese waters on their way to Europe.

The Syrian man is expected to be brought in front of Magistrate Nadine Lia later today.

Cover photo inset: FBI

What do you think of this arrest?