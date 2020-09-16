د . إAEDSRر . س

Suspended Licenses And €12,000 Fine For Six Caught Drink-Driving In Gozo

Six people were charged and fined with driving under the influence in Gozo today. 

A total of €12,000 was dished out in fines for this crime. One caught without car insurance had his license suspended for a year.

The five others had their licenses suspended for six months.

Malta introduced stricter fines for those caught drink drinking in 2017. The penalty for first-time offenders is a minimum fine of €1,200 or up to three months imprisonment and can go up to a fine of €1,800 or a maximum of six months in prison.

If the person is caught two times or more, the fine will go up to €3,000 or a maximum of a year imprisonment.

