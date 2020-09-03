Suspects In Sliema Double Murder Are All Saying It Wasn’t Their Idea

Suspects in a shocking Sliema double murder have pinned the blame on one another, with each one insisting with police investigators that it was not their idea.

Under questioning from lawyer Joe Giglio, Inspector James Grech confirmed that suspect Daniel Muka said that while all the men knew they would find valuable items inside the house, he was just brought along and did not mastermind the suspected botched-theft.

Ivor Dragomanski, the second suspect who is appearing in court on Wednesday 8th September, pointed fingers at Muka and the other suspect, Jesper Kristiansen. Kristiansen, who is facing extradition charges in Spain, was captured using his mobile to contact a taxi soon after the men allegedly escaped with a getaway car.

Journalists were forced out of the courtroom when investigators were about to give details on Muka’s statement to police. His defence lawyer, Noel Bianco, told the court that the contents of his statement would put his and his client’s life in danger.

An exhaustive timeline on how police were able to catch the suspected killers was given in court today, with investigators revealing that Muka was even wearing victim Christian Pandolfino’s necklace at the time of his arrest.

Muka was arrested on 25th August after CCTV footage and informants helped trace Muka to an abandoned building in Floriana. Dragomanski was arrested a few days later, while Kristiansen was apprehended in Cadiz, Spain a few days after that.

Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowksi were murdered in their home on 18th August. Police told the court that they are treating theft as the most likely motive behind the murder.

CCTV footage revealed that Pandolfino had only arrived home at 10.10pm, while the suspects were spotted scanning the area from roughly 10.13pm. They entered the house at 10.19pm. They left at 10.23pm.

Pandolfino, who was found in his underwear, was shot five times in the doorway of the home. Maciejowski was found with one bullet to the head on the staircase in between the first and second landing. Police believe Maciejowski rushed downstairs upon hearing the commotion.

Items stolen from the house were found in the getaway car and on Muka’s person.

What do you think of this latest update? Comment below