Suspected St Julian’s Serial Mugger Arrested For Four Different Crimes

A 27-year old man from Ta’ Xbiex was arrested in connection with four thefts – three of which happened last night in St Julian’s.

The same person had allegedly mugged an elderly English couple in Triq l-Abate Rigord, Ta’ Xbiex on at 11pm on 30th September.

At 10pm yesterday, the 27-year old, allegedly stole cash from a 46-year old Pembroke resident and a 40-year old Valletta resident whilst wielding a knife. The incident happened in Triq id-Dragunara, St Julian’s, and the couple reported the theft at the St Julian’s police station.

At 11.45pm yesterday, a 29-yera old Mġarr resident went to the St Julian’s police station to report that he was mugged by a knife-wielding man in Triq Spinola, St Julian’s. The victim suffered injuries in his hand and was taken to a health centre for care.

Only 45 minutes later, at 12.30am, a 44-year old man from Wied il-Għajn went to the St Julian’s police station to report that he was mugged by a knife-wielding man. This victim did not suffer any injuries.

After analysing CCTV camera footage, police identified the man that allegedly committed these three thefts. Soon after, police arrested him at his house in St Julian’s.

The perpetrator was taken to the Police’s headquarters in Floriana for further investigation.

Investigations into this case are ongoing. The perpetrator is expected to be taken to Court in the coming days.

What do you make of this?