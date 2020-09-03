Suspected Killer In Sliema Double Murder Was Wearing Victim’s Necklace When Arrested

Daniel Muka, the suspected killer in the Sliema double murder, was wearing the necklace of victim Chris Pandolino when he was arrested in a police raid, investigators have confirmed.

A pair of running shoes was also found with a lot of blood on the bottom. Meanwhile, a top carrying the DNA of Muka, Pandolfino, and the other victim Ivor Maciejowski was found in the getaway car.

Pandolfino and Maciejowksi were murdered in their home on 18th August. Today in court, Inspector James Grech confirmed that there was sign of forced entry.

Inspector James Gatt revealed that leverage marks were found on the front door. Pandolfino, who was found in his underwear, was shot five times in the doorway of the home.

Maciejowski was found with one bullet to the head on the staircase in between the first and second landing. Police believe Maciejowski rushed downstairs upon hearing the commotion.

Gold chains and other jewellery were stolen from the men, but there were no signs of the suspects rummaging through the entire house.

A tall man, believed to be Muka, and a “short, chubby” man were first seen entering the building at 10.19pm on 18th August 2020. A third man, who was in the car, was called in by the short man soon after.

CCTV footage revealed that Pandolfino had only arrived home at 10.10pm, while the suspects were spotted scanning the area from roughly 10.13pm.

The suspects fled the scene at roughly 10.23pm. They escaped through Triq Tigne before heading down along Tower Road. CCTV footage was able to track the car moving from Sliema, Santa Venera, before settling in Pieta’.

From phone data obtained, it seems that Muka’s mobile was switched off during the time of the shooting. But the phone connected to the antenna at Portomaso at 10.22pm on 18 August 2020. It was also captured by antennas in Gzira.

The car was eventually discovered in a car park by St Luke’s hospital.

Masks, gloves, a wig, an imitation AK47 assault rifle and another imitation rifle were found in the luggage boot. Stolen number plates were also found inside it.

A tall man, believed to be Muka, and two others were then caught on camera walking to Floriana. Muka was drinking something and was wearing an elbow brace.

It was the brace that would give him away. When he went to sign his bail book, an officer recognised him from the footage.

Muka had moved out of his registered address. However, an informant revealed to police that a man was spotted breaking into a padlocked residence in Floriana.

A raid was carried out on 25th August and the murder weapon was found in Muka’s possession.

“We knew that six shots were fired [during the murder]. There were 11 rounds in the magazine. We know the Glock takes 17 rounds so we know that the Glock was fully loaded before the shooting,” Grech said.

The police found two laptops, four mobiles, clothes and shoes inside the abandoned building. A pair of running shoes were also found with a lot of blood on the bottom.

The rest of the sitting continued behind closed doors as Muka’s police statement is believed to put himself and his lawyers lives in danger.

