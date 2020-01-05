Survey Ship Arrives On Site To Assess Damage To Malta-Sicily Interconnector

The survey ship dispatched by Enemalta to discover the extent of the damage caused to the interconnected has arrived on site, with the country still facing regular power cuts across the island.

The Polar King vessel arrived at its destination at 2.45 am, around 16 nautical miles off the coast of Sicily in international waters.

It will remain there for the next 36 hours and will use a remote operated vehicle and advanced technology devices to identify the seriousness of the damage suffered by the cable of the interconnector between Malta and Sicily.

Both Enemalta plc and Nexans engineers are on board this vessel to monitor the process being carried out during which they will be able to analyse the footage being taken and transmitted onboard the ship.

It is believed that a ship’s anchor caused the damage to the interconnected.

The engineers are hoping the analysis will allow them to start the repair process as soon as possible.