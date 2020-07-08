Surreal Press Conference As Ousted Delia Vows To Stay On As Opposition Leader: ‘Back To Work Tomorrow’

Adrian Delia has refused to resign as leader of the Nationalist Party and the Opposition despite losing a vote of confidence within his parliamentary group.

At a press conference at 1:30am, moments after the vote, Delia said that while he respects the outcome of tonight’s vote, the PN’s members had made their decision clear when they elected him as leader and will, therefore, stay on until the end of the legislature. The decision means the PN will have a Party Leader and a Parliamentary Group leader.

“I will return to work as PN and Opposition leader tomorrow as to fight corruption. I don’t give up or lose heart, and I remain determined to ensure the PN is the voice of the people.”

“My position as Leader of the Opposition or an election is pure speculation. What I can say for certain is that I was elected as PN Leader. I was elected for a term and no one can take that away from me,” Delia added.

He insisted that he would oversee the party’s upcoming reform, pledging to bring new faces into the party.

MPs who voted against Delia will now need to resort to the President of the Republic and for him to accept the result of the vote before a new interim opposition leader is elected.