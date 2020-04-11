Superintendent For Public Health Hopes ‘Young And Strong’ Ħal Far Centre Residents Won’t Have Complications During Severe COVID-19 Outbreak

Malta’s Superintendent for Public Health is hoping that a “young and strong” resident population at the Ħal Far Open Centre will not suffer from major complications during a severe COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to Lovin Malta following the news that a further 10 residents at the centre had contracted the virus, Gauci insisted that that authorities were doing all they can to isolate any positive cases within the facility.

“The advantage is that they are young and strong, so we hope that they won’t have any major complications,” she said.

The number of cases in the centre is now up to 18, all of the patients are men and around seven were only discovered through random testing. There are fears this number could grow over the next few days and weeks.

Gauci insisted that authorities had so far taken the best decisions to protect the residents by setting up a Red Cross facility and imposing a two-week quarantine from the entire Maltese population

However, Residents who spoke to Lovin Malta have raised alarm that measures are merely protecting the public rather than addressing the growing outbreak in the centre.

Videos and photos show how large groups of residents in the open centre are still sharing communal bathrooms, dormitories, and public spaces, among other things. A fumigation exercise is underway.

Legal sources have also argued that treating the entire resident population as a single sub-community and throwing strict quarantine rules applied to the rest of the country to the wind could be against the law.

“We are working on introducing more measures and facilities,” Gauci said.

Residents inside the open centres are not illegal immigrants. Each resident has been granted some form of asylum status after months being processed in the Ħal Safi detention centres.