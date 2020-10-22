Summertime Officially Ends As Malta Turns Clock Back This Weekend

People are being advised to turn their clocks back one hour at 3am this Sunday.

While summer may be nothing more than a slightly warm memory at this point, Malta’s officially entering wintertime as it prepares to turn the clock back an hour this Sunday, 25th October, for Daylight Saving Time.

The purpose of Daylight Saving Time (also known as ‘Summer Time’ in many countries) is to make better use of daylight when the seasons change, and sees the clocks changing during the summer months to move an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening.

This is why the sun rises and sets later during this time (think sunshine at 7:30pm during a summer BBQ).

However, a 2019 EU Parliament proposal saw the governing body give EU member states the right to decide whether they wanted to continue with the system, and instead opt to permanently remain in “summertime” or “wintertime” as they see fit.

The new times beginning as of April 2021 – however, Malta has not yet indicated whether it will be remaining with the old system, or forging ahead without any time-changing throughout the year.

Either way – make sure you change your clocks back this coming Sunday, at least until April 2021.

