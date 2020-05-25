Summer Clubbing In Malta? Sliema’s MedAsia Playa Rolls Out ‘Safe Sundays’ As It’s Allowed To Reopen

After months of closure, several restaurants and hairdressers reopened around Malta and Gozo this weekend – and so did one beachside Sliema club. MedAsia Playa reopened its doors to the public for the first time yesterday, possibly becoming the first Maltese club to open since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

1. Malta’s clubbing season would traditionally have begun last weekend, but most clubs remain closed, trying to figure out how to bring customers in while keeping to social distancing measures. However, with groups of six people now allowed to hang together, Playa took the opportunity and set up its sofas into separate islands, allowing them to keep people apart.

2. Each sofa area is separated by a red velvet rope.

3. “All tables are being kept a distance of two metres from other tables, and only waiter service is allowed,” a Playa spokeswoman told Lovin Malta. “And as soon as people enter the club, we check their temperature and ask them to apply some hand sanitiser by the entrance, and we have hand sanitisers all over the place,” she continued. All waiters and barmen are using protective face shields and gloves – though it will be interesting to see what DJs might have to wear once they start reappearing.

4. The use of the pool is allowed – though no one has used it yet – and from today they’ll be rolling out sunbeds in line with regulations.

5. And they’ve also opened their nearby seaside restaurant, which passed the MTA inspection and is fully compliant with regulations.