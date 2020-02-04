د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Sudden Collapse In Balzan Raises Resident’s Fears Of Further Buildings Falling

By ,

0
Article Featured Image

The corner of a building in a central Balzan street has suddenly collapsed, leading to a local resident’s fears of further collapses on the street.

“There are two other building sites within a hundred or so meters, flats and an old people’s home,” one local resident told Lovin Malta, wondering if these sites would be affected by the building’s collapse.

Furthermore, the resident wondered what would have happened if someone or something had been there when the building collapsed.

“Usually a car is parked there and an old couple live in the house… thankfully there was no one there as far as I could see,” the local said.

Have you experienced or seen anything like this? Contact us at hello@lovinmalta.com to speak in confidence.

READ NEXT: 'This Must End': Malta Reacts To The Murder Of Chantelle Chetcuti, Mother Of Two And Victim Of Domestic Abuse

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK