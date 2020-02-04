Sudden Collapse In Balzan Raises Resident’s Fears Of Further Buildings Falling

The corner of a building in a central Balzan street has suddenly collapsed, leading to a local resident’s fears of further collapses on the street.

“There are two other building sites within a hundred or so meters, flats and an old people’s home,” one local resident told Lovin Malta, wondering if these sites would be affected by the building’s collapse.

Furthermore, the resident wondered what would have happened if someone or something had been there when the building collapsed.

“Usually a car is parked there and an old couple live in the house… thankfully there was no one there as far as I could see,” the local said.

