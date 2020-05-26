Students At University Of Malta Residence Forced To Fight For Refunds After Being Told To Leave

International students residing at the University of Malta’s residence were advised to return to their home countries when the COVID-19 crisis struck the islands, but were told they will not receive a refund for the accommodation despite leaving.

Renting a bed at the residence in Lija for a full academic year costs students thousands of euro, but several of them have now been informed that they aren’t entitled to a refund.

Erasmus Student Network, a student organisation at the University of Malta, has collected complaints of hundred of students who were denied refunds and have been left in limbo.

A French student who paid for a full year of accommodation at €4,420 with a €350 refundable deposit had to take out a loan to be able to afford the rent. Although they received the deposit back, there is no sign that they will see the fees paid from April onwards, despite leaving in mid-March.

“Every time I asked, the university would make some excuses to not give me a refund, which is outrageous because it was not our fault that we had to go back to our home country but due to a special circumstance because of the pandemic.”

“It is really unfair to act like that; we are only students and we don’t have any revenue. In order to pay that residence I had to take a loan,” they said.

Another student from Canada, left around the same time after their home university requested their immediate return. They are owed three months of rent upward of €1,000.

“I’m truly shocked at how the University Residence is trying to scam its residents. They can’t get away with this. The management filled the residence with threatening signs everywhere telling students to go back to their home country before they get stuck in Malta.”

“I’m a student following the guidelines set by both the University of Malta and my home university, and the result is basically getting kicked out so they can keep my money without housing me. This is the most unprofessional experience I’ve had in my life. I’m not sure if I signed a contract with the Residence, or if it was the house rules.”