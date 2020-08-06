Students And Teachers At St Julian’s English Language School Test Positive For COVID-19

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two students and two teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 at an EF language school in St Julian’s.

A group leader has also tested positive at the adult school, according to EF Executive Director Roger Bugeja.

“They tested positive last week and are all in isolation,” Bugeja told Lovin Malta. “We are attending and facilitating all they need such as food and drink and taken care of as well as supervised and supported by local staff.”

EF International has also appealed to new students to test for COVID-19 prior to arriving. Those who do not will be tested upon arrival and, once negative, will be allowed to join the course.

Last week, 24 Danish students at EF International were put into quarantine after their group leader tested positive for COVID-19.

Malta’s cases of COVID-19 have surged in the last couple of weeks, with the current total of active cases now 267 .

