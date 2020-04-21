د . إAEDSRر . س

Student Exclusion From COVID-19 Aid Being Looked Into, Education Minister Says

Minister of Education Owen Bonnici has confirmed to Lovin Malta that the government is looking into the issue of students’ exclusion from receiving state aid.

As it stands, students are not eligible for the government’s €500 supplement to part-time workers whilst simultaneously receiving their monthly stipends of around €80.

Some organisations have urged the government to reconsider this decision, arguing that working students cannot rely on their stipend alone amid the national crisis.

“Students should not be made to choose between their stipend or their part-time job since it is their right to receive their stipend as much as it is their right to apply for a part-time job” MCAST student council said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, a petition with nearly 200 signatures has been launched for students to be included in the government’s scheme.

