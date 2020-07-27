د . إAEDSRر . س

Student Contact Tracing On After Skolasajf LSE Tests Positive For COVID-19

Contact tracing is underway after it was revealed that a child support worker at a Luqa Skolasajf tested positive for COVID-19.

The female teacher reportedly exhibited no symptoms while at school and may have come into contact with students and staff in at least three classes.

Parents of children who attended the school were informed via email.

“Unfortunately, we had a staff member attending summer school who was positive to COVID-19,” school authorities said. “The necessary tracing and other precautions are being done by the Health Authorities who are phoning all parents and staff who were in contact with this person. Kindly answer your phone if you see a private number.”

Some parents have since reacted on social media, asking what they should do next and asking who will take responsibility if there’s a further outbreak.

It is believed that the teacher had attended the Hotel Takeover that resulted in a spike in COVID-19 cases in Malta.

Since this case was discovered, health authorities are contacting parents of children that may have been affected to have a swab test carried out.

What do you think of this development?

