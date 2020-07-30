‘Where Are Your Priorities?’ Maltese Student Speaks Of Exam Double Standards As Mass Events Continue

Annalise Penza, a Maltese student, called out the authorities’ double standards in adopting heavy safety precautions during this September’s MATSEC examination sessions.

Amongst other things, students are required to wear a mask or visor throughout their exam, and will not be allowed to wait inside the examination hall, prior to the exam’s commencement.

“While you’re sitting oh so comfortably in your office chairs, throwing ridiculous restrictions, we had to put our life on hold, work, study, and MAYBE have a social life,” Annalise said.

“NOW we have to wear a mask during a three hour exam twice a day – not mentioning those who have to wear glasses – with maybe one properly working fan at best, and are meant to do well?!”

Annalise went on to say that whilst the authorities remained relatively unbothered by high-risk situations – such as the opening of Malta’s ports to high-risk countries and the lifting of a ban on mass events – students sitting for their MATSEC exams this coming September got the brunt of the restrictions.

“Keep in mind that this amount of stress and anxiety is already enough to bear, yet now, during a pandemic that is spiking in Malta, you decide to restrict students, and not mass gatherings or incoming flights.”

“Where are your priorities?“

The Facebook post caused quite a stir online, amassing 500 reactions and almost 200 shares in a few hours. A number of students took to the comment section to express similar sentiments towards the current situation.

“They have placed us in such an uncertain situation. A-Levels are already such a stressful period under normal circumstances and having such instability is only making it worse.”

“My anxiety is through the roof.”

What do you make of this?