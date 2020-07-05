Struggling Swieqi English Language Teachers To Hold Historic Strike On First Day Of School’s Reopening

Teachers at the Clubclass English Language school in Swieqi will go on strike tomorrow, the first day of the school’s reopening since the pandemic, in protest at their conditions. The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) is organising the strike as a last resort after repeated attempts to contact the school’s owner Joe Aquilina to discuss improvements to the teachers’ work conditions failed. While teacher strikes are not uncommon in Malta, this will be the first ever strike carried out by EFL teachers. “We received a surge of membership applications from EFL teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” UPE head Graham Sansone told Lovin Malta. “It turns out they were never unionised and the vast majority of them on zero-hour contracts.” Sansone said that while they were paid good salaries while business was good, the pandemic made them realise how vulnerable they truly are.

Graham Sansone

The vast majority of teachers are on zero-hour contracts, which means they don’t get paid if there’s no work for them to do and they’re not entitled to sick leave or vacation leave. Although they are beneficiaries of the government’s COVID-19 wage supplement scheme, they are classified as part-timers, which means they are only earning a maximum of €500 a month, excluding NI. And some are earning even less. Malta Enterprise has calculated their benefits based on how many hours they worked in January and February, meaning teachers who went on holiday or fell sick during those two months have to make do with a lower wage supplement. “Some are earning €260, €230 a month… they cannot live on these salaries,” Sansone said. “Some cannot keep up with their mortgages, one teacher has been evicted and others are set to be evicted.” After acquiring the majority union membership among Clubclass’ teachers, UPE reached out to the school’s owner Joe Aquilina to discuss issues pertaining to the teachers’ contracts, but he repeatedly ignored their correspondence.

Clubclass owner Joe Aquilina