Strike To Stop Washing Patients At Karin Grech Called Off After Late-Night Board Meeting

A proposed strike at the Karin Grech Hospital has been called off at the last minute after a late-night meeting between union board members.

Nurses at Karin Grech were to stop washing patients starting today as part of a plan to escalate ongoing industrial action stemming from an issue surrounding the lack of carers employed at the hospital.

However, The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses President Paul Pace confirmed this morning that the strike to not wash patients has now been called off.

Though this strike is no longer taking place, Pace reiterated that nurses will continue to refuse moving patients who require one-to-one care from their beds.

The decision to do so stems from an ongoing issue around the lack of carers employed at the hospital which has been raised by The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses to Steward Health Care, the company that runs the hospital.

On the other hand, Steward’s claims that it is operating with staffing ratios that are in line with both local and international regulations.

Though patients remain bed-bound, they are being cared for, fed and also administered physiotherapy.

