Strait Street Bar Patron Enraged After Getting Spat On By Neighbour

“I was at a bar minding my own business, when I suddenly felt something on my face,” the woman said. “We thought it was water from the air conditioning unit, but it turned out that a neighbour had spat on us.”

A Strait Street bar customer took to Facebook to call out an individual living on top of said bar who allegedly spat on patrons.

Following this, the neighbour allegedly spat again, although this time he didn’t manage to hit anyone as all the customers were busy applying hand sanitiser.

“The barman called the police, but a forensic test on the spit couldn’t be done before submitting a report,” the woman continued. “The police man knocked on the neighbour’s door, but he didn’t open so he left the scene.“

The woman went on to thank the barman for the way he handled the situation.

“He remained calm, asked me if I wanted to get tested for COVID-19 and even offered to pay for a DNA test.”

The co-owner of Carcass – The City Bar, David, has since spoken up about the incident.

“We make sure that everything at the bar is in line with regulations,” he said. “The bar is sound-proofed, there weren’t many people, and it was still 10pm.”

The complaint had originally surfaced on the group ‘Are You Being Served?’, where it amassed almost 600 reactions.

Commenters were quick to rush to the bar’s defence, with one reader saying “This guy often tries to scare away the bar’s clients by doing these disgusting acts.”

What do you make of this incident?