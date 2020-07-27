‘Stowaway’ Arrested After Trying To Flee Malta On Top Of Trailer

A man was arrested as he attempted to flee Malta on top of a trailer as it was heading to Sicily.

The man is currently being investigated and is expected to be charged, police confirmed with Lovin Malta.

The incident happened yesterday morning as passengers and vehicles were boarding a catamaran to Sicily. As a Maltese Fahrenheit was boarding, police were alerted by nearby people who were at a higher vantage point that a man was laying down on the roof of the trailer.

A policeman then goes on the roof himself and arrests the man. A police spokesperson said that the officer in question tapped the man on his shoulder as he resisted arrest.

The moment was captured on video by a bystander.