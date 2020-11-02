Stop Wrapping Coffins Of COVID-19 Victims In Plastic, Charmaine Gauci’s Predecessor Urges

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s protocols for burying COVID-19 victims are over the top and disrespectful towards the deceased, one of the country’s former Superintendents of Public Health has warned.

I am not one to comment on public health issues but I cannot resist not commenting on this,” Ray Busuttil said, posting a photo of a recent funeral of a COVID-19 victim.

The coffin can be seen wrapped in plastic and covered in a sheet and the people handling it dressed in Hazmat suits.

“What an unnecessary charade! It is disrespectful, stigmatising and degrading for the deceased person, not to mention the pain and heart break it causes for an already devastated family,” Busuttil wrote. “The only positive outcome from it all is an additional payment to the undertaker!”

Busuttil, a former member of the WHO’s executive board, warned that Malta’s burial protocols go “way way beyond” those recommended by the international health body.

“In terms of WHO recommendations, persons handling a coffin where the deceased is in a sealed body bag, as is the case in Malta, need to wear no additional protective clothing except for the face mask in line with current public health measures for the public in general,” he said. “There is neither the need for the coffin to be wrapped in plastic and covered with a sheet.”

“I appeal to the health authorities to bring to a halt such a morbid circus.”

What do you make of the former Public Health Superintendent’s statement?

