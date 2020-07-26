‘Stop This Nonsense’: Malta Employers’ Lobby Calls For Ban On Mass Events

Malta’s employers association has joined a growing number of voices calling for a ban on mass events like parties and festa marches to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Authorising mass events like parties and feast marches is ridiculous and risks reversing all the gains made against the spread of the virus in Malta,” the MEA said. “There can be no winners if there is a surge in cases brought about by mass events. Besides the obvious impact and dangers posed to public health, many employers and employees have made tremendous sacrifices in the battle against COVID – lost productivity, reduced pay packet, working flexibly, mandatory quarantine for vulnerable groups among others.”

“Most companies have coped by digging into internal reserves to avoid declaring redundancies, but they will not hold out if there is a second wave, especially if it is of our own making by surrendering in to pressures by some lobbies for their short term interests. Hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ money which have been used to keep the economy afloat and reduce the number of affected persons will have been spent in vain.”

“If schools remain closed in September due to the virus, there will be chaos in the labour market.”